Nestle, Cargill Deny Liability For Child Slavery At High Court

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Nestlé and Cargill told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that they can't be held liable for claims they aided child slavery on African farms, arguing the alleged atrocities occured completely outside the U.S. with no connection to its jurisdiction. The food behemoths urged the high court in separate briefs to undo a Ninth Circuit ruling that left them on the hook in the suit brought under the Alien Tort Statute by plaintiffs who claim they were victims of child labor trafficking. Both companies argued that the "focus" of the allegedly illegal activities occurred in Africa, and had little or nothing...

