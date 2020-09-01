6th Circ. Sinks Ford Engineer's Race Bias Verdict

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has unraveled a multimillion-dollar jury verdict won by a former Ford Motor Co. engineer who said he was demoted and fired because of his Lebanese descent and his complaints about his bosses, finding the evidence doesn't back up any of his allegations. In a published decision handed down Monday, a three-judge panel issued a sweeping win for Ford, throwing out each of Faisal Khalaf's discrimination and retaliation claims and torpedoing a two-year-old jury verdict that resulted in $2.1 million in damages for the engineer. Khalaf had originally scored nearly $17 million at trial, but a Michigan federal judge...

