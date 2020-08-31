Court Pick Found Ineligible Must Be Replaced, Fla. Rep. Urges

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A state representative urged the Florida Supreme Court on Monday to require Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace a Supreme Court appointee it recently ruled ineligible, even if that comes at the expense of her desire for racial and gender diversity on the state's highest court. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, asked the Supreme Court to either rehear or allow her to amend her petition challenging DeSantis' appointment of Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis, who is slated to be the state's first Caribbean-American justice. On Thursday, the court ruled 5-0 that the Republican governor exceeded his authority by choosing Francis despite...

