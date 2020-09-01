Justices Told Asylum-Seekers Not Entitled To Bond Hearings

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a split Ninth Circuit ruling that detained asylum-seekers are entitled to bond hearings, arguing that the lower court incorrectly concluded that the asylum-seekers have a constitutional right to the proceedings. The federal government said that unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. don't have a constitutional right to bond hearings, regardless of whether they seek asylum and establish that they have credible fear of returning to their home countries, such as the immigrants in this case. The high court has ruled in numerous cases that unauthorized immigrants don't have due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS