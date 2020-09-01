Solar Power Biz Agrees To Pay $800K To End Robocall Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Energy company Horizon Solar Power has agreed to pay $800,000 to end a lawsuit over alleged robocalls in Massachusetts, where thousands of people said they received unsolicited sales calls to their cellphones. The settlement terms were presented Monday to a Massachusetts federal judge, who must now decide whether the payout is enough to put to bed allegations that the company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In a joint motion supporting the settlement, the parties claimed that the amount was the best and most cost-effective way to put the matter behind everyone following the 2017 calls. Proceeding with the suit would...

