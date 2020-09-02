CMS Hires Insurance Partner From Kennedys

Law360, London (September 2, 2020, 3:28 PM BST) -- Law firm CMS has brought on a marine insurance and shipping expert from rival firm Kennedys as a partner in its London office. Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP said Tuesday that David McKie brings 25 years of experience in property and liability insurance covering the maritime sector, including hull and machinery, marine liability, marine war, marine cargo and yachts. "David's expert knowledge of the shipping industry will further strengthen our market-leading insurance practice and enable us to expand our international marine offering," said Ed Foss, head of the insurance and reinsurance group at CMS U.K. "As a full-service law firm, what sets...

