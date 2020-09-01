Verizon Loses Bid To Overturn Decision Against 5G Ad Spots

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An advertising watchdog's appeals board on Tuesday rejected Verizon's bid to invalidate a recommendation that it pull two ads for its next-generation wireless service touting America's "most powerful" 5G with popular arenas as a backdrop. The National Advertising Review Board, a division of BBB National Programs, called for Verizon Communications Inc. to discontinue the claims, which appear in two TV commercials centered on 5G in the New England Patriots' stadium and Madison Square Garden. Tuesday's decision follows Verizon's appeal of the finding by the National Advertising Division, the nonprofit watchdog's investigative body, that the ads are misleading after AT&T Services Inc....

