Panel Formed To Hear WTO Cases Against Indian Tech Duties

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The head of the World Trade Organization named three members to a panel that will hear the European Union and Taiwan's challenges to India's import duties on smartphones and other technology after New Delhi failed to reach an agreement on panel composition with either party, the WTO said Tuesday. To resolve the disputes over India's levies on products including mobile phones, radio and TV broadcasting equipment and microphones, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo on Monday named Australian arbitrator Paul O'Connor to chair the panel with Samantha Atayde Arellano of Mexico and Fabián Villarroel Ríos of Chile as members. Azevêdo previously tapped O'Connor...

