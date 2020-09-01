Female Referee Too Late To Sue For Bias, Appeals Court Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The statute of limitations expired on gender bias claims by a female basketball referee who said she was barred from officiating boys' high school games, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The unanimous, unpublished decision upheld a lower court's ruling that Tamika Covington could not sue a school district and the local chapter of her nonprofit referees' association under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination because her claims came after the expiration of the law's two-year statute of limitations. "We discern no basis to overturn the Law Division's order," the three-judge panel said in its decision. It's the latest...

