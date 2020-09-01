Honda Escapes Belt, Air Bag Defect Suit Over Missing Expert

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Tuesday said a trial court was right to toss a motorist's claims that American Honda Motor Co. defectively designed and manufactured the seat belt and air bag in the Acura TSX that she crashed into another vehicle, because the woman failed to provide a liability expert report. More than three years after a previous appellate opinion revived her complaint, a two-judge panel upheld the summary judgment dismissal of Sofya Reznik's suit, saying an expert was required to back up her claims that the seat belt tore during the 2010 collision and that the deployed air...

