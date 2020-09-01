Texas Panel Flips Anti-SLAPP Win For Carrington Coleman

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A lower court judge improperly applied the state's anti-SLAPP statute in the dismissal of a conflict-focused lawsuit against Dallas firm Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP, a state appeals court ruled Monday. Breathing new life into an already lengthy legal fight, the Fifth District panel concluded that search engine start-up White Nile Software Inc. did not make clear what communications related to a judicial proceeding were at issue in its case against the Carrington firm, undercutting the applicability of the Texas Citizens Participation Act. On the other side of the coin, arguments raised in Carrington's motion to dismiss the suit also...

