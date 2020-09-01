Pioneer Escapes Some Discovery In Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has scaled back the information Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc. must hand over in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men killed on a well site, in a partial win for the energy company. A Fifth Court of Appeals panel on Monday determined in a 2-1 ruling that the families of Anthony Lara and Noel Olivas Jr. aren't entitled to discovery of training and employment records of Pioneer employee Jesse Nevarez, whom they blame for the incident. But the panel held Pioneer cannot get out of answering discovery requests for communications it had...

