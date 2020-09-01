Battery Maker Pays $1.7M To End Compliance Consulting Row

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A battery maker accused of poaching sign-ups from a program to help forklift operators benefit from a Californian regulatory program will pay $1.7 million to settle claims that it used information learned during a partnership with a consulting company to turn itself into a competitor of that company's. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee dismissed CleanFuture Inc.'s suit against Motive Energy Inc. and two of its affiliates Monday after it was announced the companies had reached a deal. The agreement ends a suit that accused the Motive companies of wrongfully profiting from CleanFuture's program that helps forklift fleet operators benefit from...

