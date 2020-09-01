Citing Looming Trial, PTAB Nixes 5 Google IPR Petitions

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- On the same day Google sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director over the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's use of discretionary denial, the PTAB used that very discretion to reject the search engine giant's petitions seeking review of a company's data processing patents. The PTAB decisions, issued Monday, cited an October trial in the Eastern District of Texas in which patent holding company Personalized Media Communications LLC sued Google for infringement. That the trial would wrap nearly 10 months before its final written decisions would be due weighed heavily in favor of denial, the decisions said. Google had argued...

