Chicken Farms Approve $13M Price-Fix Settlement

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Three poultry producers gave their nod of approval Monday to more than $13 million in settlements to resolve antitrust claims against them in Illinois federal court by a group of indirect buyers in a multidistrict price-fixing litigation over chicken prices. Direct buyers, who are among numerous plaintiffs in the case, had asked last month for final approval of the deals reached with Peco Foods Inc., George's Inc. and Amick Farms LLC. In Monday's filing, the producers said that while they support the deals and urge the district court to approve them, they are concerned about a purported opt-out request that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS