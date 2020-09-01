CFPB Warns Of High Stakes In 9th Circ. Ratification Fight

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold enforcement of an investigative demand against the law firm that took its fight with the agency to the U.S. Supreme Court, warning that setting aside the demand now could cast a cloud over a slew of the agency's past actions. In a brief filed Monday, the CFPB said that there's no good reason at this point to disallow its 2017 civil investigative demand against California-based Seila Law LLC, whose constitutional challenge to the CFPB led the Supreme Court in June to strike down the agency director's for-cause removal protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS