Desmarais Taps Ex-WilmerHale Partner To Lead PTAB Practice

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Desmarais LLP has brought on a former WilmerHale partner with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to build out and lead the firm's Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice, the firm has announced. Yung-Hoon (Sam) Ha joined as a partner Monday in Desmarais' New York office, where he will be bringing his extensive experience in post-grant proceedings before the PTAB to bolster the firm's patent capabilities, the firm said in a statement this week. "Desmarais LLP is one of the industry's leading intellectual property firms, and I'm eager to build upon its already-strong foundation of litigation and [inter partes...

