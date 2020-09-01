Group's Sewage Challenge Steps On Gov't Toes, Judge Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- An environmental group can't on its own hold an Atlanta-area county accountable for repeated sewage overflows because its suit largely retreads claims resolved in an earlier consent decree with the state and federal government, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg dismissed claims Monday that were filed against DeKalb County by the South River Watershed Alliance and others for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits. The judge said that while the environmental group and its members may have an understandable desire to stop the untreated sewage overflows into nearby...

