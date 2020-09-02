Fed. Circ. Says KBR Can't Recover $48.8M For Transpo Delays

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel has ruled that KBR submitted an unreasonable reimbursement request when it sought $48.75 million over the federal government's alleged failure to provide a subcontractor with timely transportation protection, affirming an Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals decision. The majority said Tuesday that Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc. used an unreasonable model for calculating the additional costs its subcontractor First Kuwaiti Co. incurred in 2003 for idle trucks and drivers that couldn't transport trailers to military camps in Iraq without protection from the U.S. government. The model falsely assumed that Kuwaiti would have a consistent number...

