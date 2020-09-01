BofA, Call Center Workers Told To Redo $1.75M FLSA Deal

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has sent Bank of America and former call center employees back to the drawing board on a $1.75 million deal they brokered to resolve a Fair Labor Standards Act case, finding flaws in several aspects of the pact. In a brief decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro rejected outright the deal's confidentiality provisions and directed the bank and the workers to take another swing at the notice they sent to other employees and the claims released under the pact. The confidentiality requirements in the settlement unfairly muzzle the employees leading the suit, the judge found, by...

