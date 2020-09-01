Full 1st Circ. Won't Revisit Amazon Delivery Driver Ruling

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday declined to revisit a panel's recent decision that Amazon delivery drivers are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce even if they only make deliveries in one state, which allows their legal disputes to play out in court instead of private arbitration. The First Circuit rejected the e-commerce giant's petition for a panel rehearing or a rehearing en banc, saying that "a majority of the judges not having voted that the case be heard en banc, it is ordered that the petition for rehearing and the petition for rehearing en banc be denied." That leaves untouched a...

