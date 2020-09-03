Hinshaw Boosts Labor Practice With Chicago Immigration Pro

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Prior to joining Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP last month, Chicago immigration attorney Ian Wagreich defined himself as a champion for foreign workers as a partner at Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, advocating on behalf of international experts in areas ranging from health care to synchronized swimming. "I like to call it the outstanding and the unusual, people who have risen to the top of their fields, no matter what the field," Wagreich told Law360 Thursday, emphasizing his sub-specialty helping artists and entertainers obtain immigration documents, including the O-1 visa for individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement. Wagreich has represented professional...

