FCC Won't Pause AMC-AT&T Pact In Channel Carriage Dispute

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has denied AMC Networks' request to halt its existing agreement with AT&T while the companies' dispute over a new and allegedly anti-competitive carriage agreement played out, ruling AMC did not prove the short-term pause was warranted. In a Monday order, the FCC said AMC Networks Inc. was unable to properly justify its request for a standstill order on its current agreement with AT&T Inc. to carry and distribute its content. The current agreement was set to lapse, and pausing it would keep it alive while the commission considered AMC's challenge to AT&T's proposed new agreement. However, the...

