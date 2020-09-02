Domestic Violence Victim Loses Deportation Fight At 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected a Mexican man's bid to halt his deportation by citing special protections for victims of domestic violence, ruling that the special rules don't apply to his conviction on drug charges even though the drugs allegedly belonged to the man's abusive wife. A three-judge panel on Tuesday swept aside Mario Ernesto Jaimes-Cardenas' arguments that he should benefit from a special rule enacted as part of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act. Jaimes-Cardenas said the rule gives protections to domestic violence victims who are convicted of various types of crimes. But the panel said the law clearly states...

