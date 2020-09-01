Chicago Suburb's Ex-Mayor Pleads Guilty To Extortion Charge

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The former mayor of a Chicago suburb and ex-Cook County commissioner pled guilty Tuesday to extortion conspiracy and tax charges, admitting in Illinois federal court that he accepted more than $250,000 in extortion and bribe payments. According to prosecutors, former McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski, 55, abused that position, and his position on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, to benefit unnamed individuals who paid him the money. He pled guilty during a hearing Tuesday to conspiracy to commit extortion, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. One part of his scheme involved accepting payments from the owner of...

