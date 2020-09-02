Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Care Co. Accused Of Shorting Workers' Overtime

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A nurse who worked for STG International Inc. claims that the health care services company stiffed employees on overtime and did not give adequate meal or rest breaks, in a proposed class action filed this week in California federal court.

STGi gave out bonuses, shift differentials and cash benefits on top of hourly wages, but the company left out the extra compensation when calculating overtime pay, according to the suit filed Monday by Ana Garcia, who worked for STGi as a registered nurse from December 2018 until this past July. This means employees received less overtime pay than they should have,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!