'Electric Avenue' Singer Sues Trump Over Twitter Video

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The singer behind the song "Electric Avenue" is suing President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign for using the iconic 1980s track without permission in a social media video attacking Joe Biden.

Weeks after Neil Young sued the Trump campaign for playing "Rockin' in the Free World" at rallies, Eddy Grant filed his own copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Manhattan federal court over a video Trump shared on Twitter on Aug.12.

"Despite plaintiffs having sent defendants a letter the very next day objecting to defendants' infringement and demanding the removal of the infringing video … defendants have continued to willfully and...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

