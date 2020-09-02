6th Circ. Backs PBGC's Right To End Delphi Pension Plan

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has torpedoed Delphi Corp. retirees' bid to save their pensions, ruling that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. was entitled to shut down one of the company's pension plans after its bankruptcy. The retirees had challenged the shutdown, arguing that PBGC's termination of the plan that covered thousands of salaried auto workers needed to be approved by a judge. The Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the agency, which oversees financially struggling pension plans, is legally allowed to terminate pension plans without judges' approval, as long as it has the approval of the company in question. "The weight of federal...

