Truck Driver Balks At $19M Deal In Train-to-Hire Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed $18.6 million award to student drivers accusing a trucking company of cheating them out of pay faces another hurdle in the long-running suit in Utah federal court, with a former driver objecting to the settlement amount and other aspects of the deal. The objection filed Monday is the latest dispute in settlement proceedings that have reached as high as the Tenth Circuit. Former C.R. England Inc., driver Marty Cook, part of a nearly 13,000-member class accusing the Utah-based company of violating California wage and hour laws, among other things, argued that the lead plaintiffs "hastily negotiated" a "discount" deal....

