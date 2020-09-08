Katten Bulks Up Bankruptcy Presence With 2 New Partners

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has bulked up its nationwide bankruptcy practice by adding new partners in its Chicago and Dallas offices, additions the firm said will help it meet heightened demand for restructuring pros. John E. Mitchell joined the firm's Texas location last week from Akerman LLP, and Terence G. Banich joined the firm's Windy City headquarters. Prior to joining Katten, Banich served as co-chair of the bankruptcy litigation practice at Fox Rothschild LLP. Mitchell has been practicing bankruptcy law for over 25 years, advising clients, many of whom operate in the energy space, through commercial reorganization and restructuring. He also...

