What Cos. Must Know About New Calif. Auto Part Approvals

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Following a public hearing on July 23, the California Air Resources Board, or CARB, adopted a new procedure for reviewing and issuing executive orders approving aftermarket auto parts that may affect emissions. While the new procedure provides much-needed clarity, it may increase the total number of executive orders that a manufacturer needs to obtain for its product line. Because the CARB approval process provides the only path for manufacturers to sell 50-state legal emissions-related parts, this new procedure for obtaining executive orders should be carefully analyzed by companies in the $312 billion aftermarket auto sector. Under California's anti-tampering law, post-sale vehicle...

