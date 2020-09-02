InterDigital Says UK Ruling On SEPs Hurts Lenovo's Case

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A patent-licensing company told a Delaware federal court that a recent ruling from the U.K.'s top court confirms that it had asked for the proper venue to set a global licensing rate in its dispute with Lenovo over standard-essential patents for cellular technology. InterDigital filed a notice of supplemental authority Tuesday supporting its bid to duck claims from Lenovo that it violated antitrust law through efforts to get patents incorporated into industry standards and then refusing to offer licenses on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms. The notice pointed to the U.K. Supreme Court's decision last week in a case...

