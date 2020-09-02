Office Depot Urges 9th Circ. To Reinstate $78M Fight With AIG

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Office Depot Inc. told the Ninth Circuit Wednesday a federal judge overstepped by ruling an AIG unit doesn't have to cover its $77.5 million settlement of a California False Claims Act suit alleging it overbilled public agencies, saying coverage was triggered because the suit accused the retailer of committing wrongful acts during the insurer's policy periods. Arguing for Office Depot during a 35-minute Zoom hearing, Brent Brougher of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP urged a three-judge panel to reverse U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson's June 2019 decision absolving AIG Specialty Insurance Co. from any obligation to cover its costs to...

