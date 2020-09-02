Attys Seek $2.6M Fees For Wholesaler Antitrust MDL

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Three law firms who served as co-lead counsel in multidistrict litigation over anti-competitive agreements between several grocery companies asked a Minnesota federal court Tuesday to award them over $2 million in attorney fees after their clients were able to reach a settlement that totaled nearly $9 million. Attorneys from Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP, Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP and Kotchen & Low LLP requested that over $2.6 million be handed to them — or 30% of the $8.75 million settlement — after they litigated a case against wholesale grocers Supervalu Inc. and C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. on behalf of Iowa grocery...

