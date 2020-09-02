After Judge Skepticism, CVS Wage Deal Teed Up For Approval

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate has recommended approval for a $1.85 million pact settling wage claims brought by a CVS distribution center worker, just a few months after the court questioned whether the parties were trying to use the deal to undermine another larger case. The settlement, which aims to resolve a proposed class action claiming slow security checkpoints in CVS' California distribution centers cut into workers' meal breaks, earned the preliminary stamp of approval from U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara A. McAuliffe on Tuesday. It's now headed to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd, where it may face a tougher battle, as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS