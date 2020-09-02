Michael Jordan Nets Equity In Deal To Advise DraftKings

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan has agreed to serve as a special adviser to the board of directors for fantasy sports and gambling company DraftKings Inc. in exchange for an equity stake in the company, DraftKings announced on Wednesday. The size of the equity stake being acquired by the former Chicago Bulls superstar was not disclosed. Under the terms of the arrangement, Jordan will act as a special adviser to the DraftKings board of directors, providing "guidance and strategic advice" on "key business initiatives," according to a statement from DraftKings. That includes everything from product development and marketing activities to "inclusion, equity...

