NLRB Judge Docks Concrete Co. For Union Interference

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered a Kentucky concrete mixer to resume full operation at a partially shuttered plant and rehire eight workers, finding that the company's "blatantly discriminatory" firing of a union supporter shows it scaled back work to thwart an organizing drive. Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan on Tuesday said Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete LLC committed a slew of unfair labor practice violations after workers met with a local Teamsters organizer, including firing the worker who initiated the meeting, doling out cash bonuses and laying off workers when it shifted its apparently busy Winchester, Kentucky, facility to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS