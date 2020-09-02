Gun Co. Can Retrieve Gear In Replica WWII Firearm Row

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Georgia gun company won its bid Wednesday to retrieve its equipment and inventory from a Utah manufacturer it claims failed to produce modernized replicas of a special World War II-era firearm, leaving almost 700 gun enthusiasts waiting on $1.2 million worth of pre-orders. An Atlanta federal judge said Hill & Mac Gunworks LLC must bear the cost of bringing its property back to the Peach State within 45 days. And HMG must submit to the court $25,000 as a security bond in the interest of Utah manufacturer True Position Inc. that asserts it is almost $1 million out of pocket because...

