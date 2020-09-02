Vegas Circus Doubles Down In COVID-19 Coverage Fight

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The operators of Las Vegas' Circus Circus Hotel and Casino are pushing back against AIG Specialty Insurance's bid to dodge its suit alleging it was wrongfully denied coverage for business losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying AIG's motion paints a "false narrative" en route to ignoring key allegations in the complaint. In a brief filed Tuesday, Circus Circus said AIG's characterization of the complaint as only blaming government shutdown orders is a distraction from the allegations the casino made that the virus was present on its property and caused physical loss, as it had to shut its doors. "Because of the...

