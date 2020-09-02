Bias Crackdown Reverses Net Neutrality Dereg, FCC Told

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission can't honor the Trump administration's request to crack down on social media bias without reversing course on the agency's net neutrality deregulation, several trade groups told the agency this week. In a comment filed Wednesday, think tank New America told the FCC that the commission already gave up authority over internet service providers — and online platforms for that matter — when it reclassified ISPs as "information services" under Title I of the Communications Act, which the agency can't closely regulate. "The commission has abdicated its authority on net neutrality by reclassifying broadband internet access service under...

