Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bias Crackdown Reverses Net Neutrality Dereg, FCC Told

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission can't honor the Trump administration's request to crack down on social media bias without reversing course on the agency's net neutrality deregulation, several trade groups told the agency this week.  

In a comment filed Wednesday, think tank New America told the FCC that the commission already gave up authority over internet service providers — and online platforms for that matter — when it reclassified ISPs as "information services" under Title I of the Communications Act, which the agency can't closely regulate.

"The commission has abdicated its authority on net neutrality by reclassifying broadband internet access service under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!