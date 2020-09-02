Denbury Resources Gets OK For $2.1B Equity Swap

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge gave his approval on Wednesday to oil and gas company Denbury Resources' $2.1 billion equity swap Chapter 11 plan, over the objections of shareholders questioning the company's valuation. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones overrode the objections of about half a dozen individual shareholders, saying that while he sympathized with them the evidence showed the value of their shares was already gone. "Today is simply a day of recognition. The economic events happened long ago," he said. Denbury, which focuses on so-called CO2 enhanced oil recovery in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain states, filed for Chapter 11...

