GoPro Found To Infringe Video Camera Tech Patent

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- GoPro Inc. was dealt a blow in its long-running patent fight against Contour IP Holding LLC when a California federal judge ruled that GoPro copied Contour's video camera technology, although he found both sides' expert opinions contained flaws. In a redacted order Monday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III partly granted Contour''s summary judgment motion that GoPro's camera products infringed Contour's patent, finding that GoPro's expert opinion was based on a misinterpretation of a key claim. GoPro had argued that its expert Kevin Almeroth had stated that the products did not infringe because they did not generate video streams "from video...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS