Eckert Seamans Lands Ex-Airbus GC, Environmental Scholar

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former chief legal officer for Airbus Americas, who went on to become a scholar in environmental sustainability, has joined the Pittsburgh office of Eckert Seamans, the firm has announced. Renée Martin-Nagle will be of counsel to Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC's aviation and environmental law groups, bringing together her experiences from 20 years of her life as corporate counsel and 10 years as a scholar and consultant on environmental law issues. "My goal at this stage in my life is to provide services to make this planet a more livable place for future generations," she told Law360 on Wednesday....

