Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. OKs Google's Partial PTAB Win Over BlackBerry

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board correctly invalidated parts of BlackBerry's digital sign-in patent that were challenged by Google, but it was unmoved by the tech giant's attempts to strike down other disputed claims on appeal.

In a nonprecedential opinion issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions in late 2018 that several, but not all, challenged claims in BlackBerry's patent were invalid for being obvious or anticipated in light of a combination of different prior art.

Both sides had appealed parts of the rulings that went against them, with Google arguing that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!