Fed. Circ. OKs Google's Partial PTAB Win Over BlackBerry

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board correctly invalidated parts of BlackBerry's digital sign-in patent that were challenged by Google, but it was unmoved by the tech giant's attempts to strike down other disputed claims on appeal. In a nonprecedential opinion issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions in late 2018 that several, but not all, challenged claims in BlackBerry's patent were invalid for being obvious or anticipated in light of a combination of different prior art. Both sides had appealed parts of the rulings that went against them, with Google arguing that the...

