Data Co. Sued In Ill. Over Biometric Door Access Practices

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A data management company with more than 200,000 employees and several locations nationwide was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday claiming the company's door access practices violate Illinois workers' biometric privacy rights. Former employee Pasha McKenzie's proposed class action alleges California-based Digital Realty Management Services LLC has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring employees in its Chicago office to scan their fingerprints to enter and exit without first obtaining their informed consent. McKenzie claims Digital Realty has never informed employees of its intentions behind collecting and storing their biometric data, how long the company would hold onto that data,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS