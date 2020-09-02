GAO Protester Denied Costs For Long Navy Corrective Action

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled that a bid protester that prompted corrective action on a U.S. Navy support services deal wasn't owed costs, saying the Navy reasonably explained why the correction process was taking months to finish. The Navy had quickly launched corrective action after Orbis Sibro Inc.'s bid protest over the disputed deal, and it demonstrated that similar actions can take more than a year and that it had faced several challenges in implementing the correction, including disruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GAO said in an Aug. 21 decision released Wednesday. "Under the circumstances here, we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS