Pa. Power Plant Says Contractor Can't Escape Gas Leak Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Ohio's anti-indemnification statute can't nullify a contractor's agreement to cover for FirstEnergy Corp. or let the contractor out of a lawsuit brought over a deadly gas leak at a power plant outside of Pittsburgh, FirstEnergy told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. Construction and maintenance contractor Enerfab, which employed the workers who were caught in a hydrogen sulfide gas leak at the Shippingport, Pennsylvania, Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant in August 2017, signed a contract with FirstEnergy that said Pennsylvania law would apply to indemnification for injuries that occur in the state and the contractor could not hide behind Ohio law that...

