FDA Remarks On CBD Should Restart Suit, Consumers Say

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers whose action against CBD company CV Sciences has been paused told a California federal judge that recent comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding CBD products make it appropriate to lift the stay. In a joint status report filed Tuesday, the consumers told the court that the agency updated its CBD consumer information web page in August to affirm that it had not changed its position that the popular hemp-derived cannabinoid cannot be sold in dietary supplements. "The new information released by the FDA confirms its current position regarding the illegality of CBD and...

