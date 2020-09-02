Taco Bell Toxic Container Suit Stays In Federal Court

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by a woman to remand to state court her suit claiming Taco Bell of America LLC sold her food in a carcinogenic container, saying she is demanding more money than the $75,000 threshold for federal court jurisdiction. In the suit, first filed in April in Miami-Dade County Court, Ileana Echevarria claims she bought food from Taco Bell that came in a polystyrene container. According to the suit, the polystyrene contained the chemical 1,3,5-Triphenylcyclohexane, which she said was a known carcinogen and otherwise toxic, and she became ill after eating the food....

