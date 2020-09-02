Cogeco Seeks To Power Off Altice's $7.8B Takeover Bid

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Altice USA on Wednesday lobbed a CA$10.3 billion ($7.8 billion) takeover offer for Cogeco that would add Atlantic Broadband to the telecommunications giant's portfolio, but was quickly rebuffed by Cogeco's founding family. Altice USA Inc. offered to buy up all outstanding shares of Cogeco Inc. and its subsidiary Cogeco Communications Inc. for CA$10.3 billion in cash, saying that if the deal closes, it would then sell Cogeco's Canadian assets to a major Cogeco shareholder, Rogers Communications Inc. Altice would hold on to Cogeco's U.S. assets, which include Atlantic Broadband, the announcement said. Atlantic Broadband is the ninth-largest cable operator in the...

